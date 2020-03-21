AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A staff member of the Aurora Police Department has tested positive for coronavirus, the department announced Saturday.
Aurora police said on Tuesday, a member of the supervisory staff felt ill and went home to seek medical treatment – including a test for COVID-19.
The staff member immediately self-quarantined at home while awaiting results.
The police department was notified late Friday by the Kendall County Health Department that the test came back positive.
The staff member is already improving and a full recovery is expected, the police department said.
The staff member lives outside of Aurora.
“The Aurora Police Department will continue to monitor the health of its workforce and workspaces in all facilities and we will act swiftly should anyone exhibit symptoms of the virus,” the department said in a news release.