CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with vehicular hijacking after they stole an SUV that they pretended to be interested in purchasing.
It happened on Friday morning around 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Ridgeway Avenue. A 39-year-old male victim agreed to allow the offenders to test drive a 2003 Ford Explorer. One of the offenders, a 17-year-old juvenile, said he had a gun and the two beat the victim and pushed him out of the vehicle.
Oscar Diaz was arrested on Friday afternoon in the 2400 block of South Drake. The male juvenile was arrested after being recognized by officers during a traffic stop in the 2200 block of South Trumbull. Both offenders were placed in custody without incident and charged with vehicular hijacking. No further details were available.