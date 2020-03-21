CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds are sticking around and temperatures remain chilly.
A weak wintry system arrives Sunday evening, but a warmup is on the way.
On Saturday night, look for partly cloudy skies with some clearing in the evening. The low is 25.
On Sunday, look for increasing clouds in the morning and rain and snow showers in the evening – changing to all snow for some (not all) overnight.
Some minor accumulation could be possible, especially north and west of the city.
Temperatures will warm to near 50 by Monday and continue warming through most of the week.
A few shower chances remain in the extended forecast.