



Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is asking residents to stay calm during the statewide shelter-in-place order amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The order goes into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will stay in place through April 7.

Lightfoot and local organization leaders urged residents not to hoard during the order, saying there is plenty of food to go around. Emergency and other critical services are also still operational.

“The supply chain is secure, it is safe, and it is working,” said Rob Carr of the Illinois Retail Association. “What we really need are for consumers to calm down and return to your normal shopping patterns.”

The mayor and Gov. JB Pritzker have said under the statewide “stay at home” order people will still be able to go out to get food from the grocery, to get medical supplies from the pharmacy, to visit their doctor or healthcare provider, to fill up their car at the gas station, or to go for a run, hike, or walk with their dog as long as they practice social distancing. Many people will still be able to go to work.

Pritzker said people also can still go out to pick up meals at restaurants. However, he said he’s also ordering non-essential businesses to stop operating, and said anyone who can work from home must do so.

The governor’s order defines essential businesses as those that sell, process, or produce food, groceries, and medicine; charities or non-profits, including food banks and shelters; educational institutions; healthcare and public health organizations; human services operations; essential government functions and infrastructure; media outlets; gas stations, auto supply and repair shops, and other transportation facilities; banks, currency exchanges, and other financial institutions; hardware and supply stores; trades such as plumbers, electricians, HVAC, and other home and building maintenance services; mail and delivery operations; laundry services; business supply stores; public transportation and airports; home care services; residential facilities and hotels; legal services; manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain industries; and funeral services. However, the state’s Pre-K through 12th grade schools remain subject to Pritzker’s separate school closings order.

Resources can be found on the city’s website.

Local organizations are also working to provide food to people in need. The Greater Chicago Food Depository can help those in need apply for SNAP benefits. Those interested can call 773-384-5416.

The Archdiocese of Chicago and Catholic Charities are also providing assistance.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is also providing assistance and asking for volunteers.

The Salvation Army has prepared food for people in isolation and is providing meals to city shelters. The organization already has 4,000 meals ready and plans to continue to support people affected after the pandemic.

The United Way of Metro Chicago is also providing services.