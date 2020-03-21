CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois’ driver’s license facilities will remain closed through April 7 following Gov. Pritzker’s “stay at home” order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Expiration dates for licenses and vehicle registrations will be extended until 30 days after the governor’s order ends, Secretary of State Jesse White said.
Customers are encouraged to conduct transactions online, including:
· obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card;
· renewing a vehicle registration;
· obtaining a driver record abstract;
· renewing a standard driver’s license with the Safe Driver Renewal program;
· filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.
Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact 312-793-3722 or 217-782-7065.