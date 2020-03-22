CHICAGO (CBS) — A light wintry mix is expected in the Chicago area Sunday afternoon and will be changing to light snow Sunday night. Some slushy accumulation is possible.
Partly cloudy skies will give way to increasing clouds. Rain and snow showers are possible in the afternoon, changing to snow in the evening for most. Temperatures will remain above freezing for most of the event, eating into what would accumulate.
The high temperature for Sunday will reach about 40 degrees, minor accumulation of about one inch is still possible on grassy surfaces.
Snow showers will wrap up overnight, but temperatures will stay near or above freezing and even warm up by morning. this should ease any accumulation issues, especially on the roads. Lows will be around 30 degrees.
Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high of 48 degrees.
50s remain in the forecast through next weekend, with several on again and off again shower chances.