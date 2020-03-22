COVID-19 Testing Sites Open In Two Chicago Area Walmart Parking Lots; Will Only Test First Responders, Health Care WorkersTwo COVID-19 testing sites opened in the Chicago area Sunday, but they will only test first responders and health care workers who have potentially been exposed to the virus.

Hundreds Of Flights Canceled At Midway After Control Tower Workers Test Positive For CoronavirusTravelers are still having a difficult time flying into and out of Midway International Airport as hundreds of flights have been canceled for the past few days after two control tower employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Chicago Police Break Up Two House Parties After Stay-At-Home OrderChicago police broke up at least two house parties Saturday night as dozens of people there defied orders to stay at home and keep away from large groups during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbor Smelled Gas Before 'Explosion,' House Fire In KenoshaA person living near the house said there was an explosion, and right before that happened he smelled a gas leak outside the house near 79th and 30th.