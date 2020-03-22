CHICAGO (CBS) — Two COVID-19 testing sites opened in the Chicago area Sunday, but they will only test first responders and health care workers who have potentially been exposed to the virus. The sites are in the parking lots of Walmart’s Northlake and Joliet stores.
The pilot locations are not open to the public, and testing is not available in Walmart’s stores, according to a release from the company.
“These initial sites are a result of the public-private partnership announced at the White House on March 13, and will help us better understand the operational, public health and safety considerations associated with federal, state and local efforts to expand access to mobile testing,” said Dan Bartlett, executive vice president of corporate affairs at Walmart.
The sites are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are testing only first responders and health care workers who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19. Each site can administer a maximum of 150 tests per day, and will only service people present on site and in a car. No walk up is available.
The sites are staffed by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services workers and others including Walmart pharmacists.