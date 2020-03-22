INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) — The Indiana State Department of Public Health on Sunday announced that two more state residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total to six.
The patients were residents of Scott and Marion counties in Indiana. Both were over 50 and had underlying medical conditions, the department said.
As of Sunday, a total of 201 Indiana residents – all but one of them adults – have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
For more information about COVID-19 in Indiana, including a list of frequently asked questions, the state asks residents to visit http://www.in.gov/coronavirus and subscribe to receive updates.