CHICAGO (CBS) — Clouds dominate as we head through the remainder of the afternoon into Monday night.
Snow cover, although melting, has helped hold our temperatures below earlier model estimates. We’re finding it hard to break into the 40s but we’ve had some reports of sunshine around the Chicago area.
It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low near freezing.
It will also be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a slight chance of rain to the north by afternoon, but south suburban areas will see a better chance of rain. Temps will be near normal, in the middle to upper 40s.
The normal high should be about 50.
Wednesday brings sunshine and middle 50s, or better, before the chance of a rainy period returns at week’s end.
Forecast
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and calm. 34
Tuesday- Chance of rain by afternoon, especially south, 48.
Wednesday- Sun and 57.