CHICAGO (CBS)– A cloudy and foggy start to the day should give way to sunshine this afternoon, with warmer temperatures for the rest of the week.
Thick cloud cover should remain until around 2 p.m. on Monday, when we should expect to see some sunshine.
Snow on the ground from Sunday also created some fog across the area Monday morning. The fog should continue to burn off through the morning. A dense fog advisory for parts of the Chicago area expired at 10 a.m.
Areas near Romeoville about 4.5 inches of snow by Monday morning, areas near Midway got 3.6 inches of snow, and areas near O’Hare got 3.2 inches of snow.
Meantime, temperatures will climb to the 50s on Tuesday and Glaros said there is a chance for rain showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.
The rest of the week will be warmer with temperatures in the 50s. The next chance for rain comes Thursday and then again on Sunday.