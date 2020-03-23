CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County Department of Revenue employee has tested positive for coronavirus, and CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards is told the employee had contact with “dozens of taxpayers and coworkers.”
The employee was last at work on Tuesday, March 17, in Room 1160 on the 11th floor of the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., which is connected with City Hall.
In a letter, the department asked any employee who was working that day to self-isolate for 14 days. The department said it will be reaching out to the employees with further guidance.
The county Department of Facilities Management and a third-party vendor are deep-cleaning and disinfecting the office, the Revenue Department said.