CHICAGO (CBS)– Life is looking a lot different for many, especially with empty streets for the morning commute.
CBS 2’s Aurdrina Bigos said it seems most are obeying the stay at home order due to the empty downtown streets Monday morning.
She said there were noticeably fewer cars on Michigan Avenue and buses were only carrying a few passengers.
Bigos said empty sidewalks and empty parking spots at grocery stores are a sign that people are obeying the stay at home order.
Grocery stores are providing special hours for elderly shoppers. Elderly shoppers were seen wearing masks and towels to cover their faces.
Whole Foods is among the stores trying to ease the fears of senior citizens over the coronavirus by opening early just for them.