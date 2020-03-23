



JJ Thai Street Food | Photo: Kara D./Yelp

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Thai fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Thai spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Consumers in the Chicago area historically spend more in the spring at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses benefit from free advertising. Daily spending at Chicago-area restaurants grew to $1,468,749 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 8% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. JJ Thai Street Food

Photo: Jessica M./Yelp

First on the list is JJ Thai Street Food. Located at 1715 W. Chicago Ave. (between Hermitage Avenue and Paulina Street) in West Town, the Thai spot is the highest-rated Thai restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 347 reviews on Yelp.

2. Khaosan And Taylor

Photo: Nolan F./Yelp

Next up is University Village – Little Italy’s Khaosan and Taylor, situated at 1104 W. Taylor St. (between May and Aberdeen streets). With four stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot, which offers salads and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Cozy Noodles & Rice

photo: amy t./yelp

Wrigleyville’s Cozy Noodles & Rice, located at 3456 N. Sheffield Ave. (between Newport Avenue and Clark Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Thai spot, which offers noodles and desserts, four stars out of 1,090 reviews.

4. Butterfly Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine

photo: belle l./yelp

Butterfly Sushi Bar & Thai Cuisine, a sushi bar and Thai spot in West Town, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,065 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1139 W. Grand Ave. to see for yourself.