CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday morning blues has a whole new meaning in this age of coronavirus – for many, it is another week of working from home.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory wanted to know how apartments and condos are keeping residents healthy. She had a look Monday morning at the new rules and the new norm.

While some people may be harboring anxiety, some are just plain bored.

“They closed everything,” said Erica Fleischer of Lakeview.

But Fleischer is fine with being at the mercy of management companies.

“I think it’s a difficult situation and they’re making the right choices,” she said.

Fleischer’s Lakeview high-rise houses several seniors and also children.

The playroom is closed, the gym is locked, and the library, party room, and business center are shuttered.

“When I’ve talked to my friends in other high-rises, I think the things that are happening here are pretty standard,” Fleischer said.

CBS 2 took a look at condo and apartment policies in several neighborhoods and found other interesting precautions.

In North Center, one building asked residents to curtail open houses and defer construction projects.

A property in Fulton Market wants residents to answer health questions before submitting maintenance requests.

And Jeff Lipschultz took notice f a temporary barrier in his River North lobby to protect people at the front desk.

“We get into fairly intimate distances of our security team, frequently. We’ve all known them a long time,” he said. “We stand right by the desk to talk to them.”

BJB Properties has directed tenants using the laundry room to fold their clothes elsewhere. The company owns 50 locations across the city – which means a lot of laundry.

Maid service has been nixed in one building in the Gold Coast.

And in many spots, deliveries can no longer come right to your door. A high-rise in the Loop has set up specific online order tables.

At least some buildings have instituted a policy about how many people can be in an elevator at once. The best practice? Make sure you bring a wipe, and you can just wipe those buttons down.