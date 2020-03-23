CHICAGO (CBS) — Northwest Indiana now has at least 13 people with COVID-19–with 11 of those cases reported in Lake County and two more in Porter County. It’s the highest number of incidents outside of the counties surrounding Indianapolis.
Across the state, there are now 259 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths. None of the deaths are from the Northwest Indiana area. The Indiana State Department of Health says a total of 1,960 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus.
Here are the counties with the highest number of COVID-19 infections:
Marion (Indianapolis); 110
Hamilton: 21
Johnson: 14
Hendricks: 12
Lake 11:
Here are the counties that have reported deaths:
Marion: 3
Delaware: 1
Allen: 1
Johnson: 1
Scott: 1
At of Monday morning, Indiana has not issued a stay at home order, like the one in Illinois, but is asking residents to avoid gatherings and practice social distancing. School has been canceled until May 1. The state’s primary election has been moved from May until June 2. The state is also delaying state income tax payments from April 15 to July 15
To protect yourself from infection, remember:
Wash hands often with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer;
Cough and sneeze into the elbow or into a tissue;
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands