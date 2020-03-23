CHICAGO (CBS) — Patients at a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in DuPage County had their day brightened by a kind gesture from local florist and some coordination from one of their fellow residents.
A total of 140 spring bouquets were donated by Phillip’s Flowers to help spread some cheer to patients who aren’t able to see family during the coronavirus shutdown. Rehab patient Debra Midgley took time to coordinate the delivery and said she is already noticing a huge difference.
“I have been here for almost six weeks and I haven’t seen them walk and I saw them actually walk to see the big cart of flowers that we were passing along to the residents with staff. They were so excited and the smiles are incredible,” Midgley said. One lady started to cry and she said: ‘Oh my gosh, are those for me? Are you serious? Those are for me?’ It makes me cry just thinking about it because it’s just such a simple thing that a big difference.”
Midgley said she was inspired to help out because of a quote from her mother, “Bloom where you’re planted.”