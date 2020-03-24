CHICAGO (CBS)– The 2020 National Restaurant Association Show has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
On Tuesday, event organizers of the National Restaurant Association Show announced the cancellation of the show, which was planned to take place in Chicago on May 16 through 19 at McCormick Place.
“We recognize the critical importance of the Show to the industry and we know that this will come as a disappointment to those who had planned for months to attend,” organizers said in written statement.
The National Restaurant Association Show attracts over 60,000 people and generates millions of dollars for the Chicago economy.
Additional information can be found on the organization’s website.
This is just one of the many trade shows canceled this year.
The International Housewares Association Cancels Trade Show At McCormick Place was canceled also due to COVID-19 concerns. The cancellation of the massive home and housewares trade show amounts to a $77 million dollar hit to the city.
The Ace Hardware Spring Show scheduled for March 12 was pulled out of Chicago because of the coronavirus. Workers were already setting up for the show at McCormick Place when the decision was made.
The Ace Hardware convention would have brought in $19 million to Chicago.