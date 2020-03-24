CHICAGO (CBS) — A 52-year-old man who had been driving drunk earlier this month in north suburban Niles intentionally coughed on police officers who tried to conduct field sobriety tests, and claimed he had “corona bacteria,” police said.
Grzegorz Kuprowski, of Niles, has been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest, and other charges, according to police and Cook County court records.
Niles Police Sgt. Tony Scipione said officers responded to a 911 call on March 14 about a man sitting in a running vehicle for an extended period of time, and getting out several times to urinate. When officers arrived to investigate, they found Kuprowski in the driver’s seat of a 2008 Honda CRV, and a half-naked intoxicated female passed out on the floor.
The officers called for paramedics to take the woman to the hospital, and while speaking with Kuprowski, “he was visibly angry at police, and refused to comply with officers’ requests,” according to Scipione.
Believing Kuprowski was drunk, officers began administering field sobriety tests, when Kuprowski became angry, and started coughing on them, saying “get away,” and that he had the “corona bacteria,” Scipione said.
Police called for additional paramedics for Kuprowski, who then laid on the ground, claiming to be tired and weak. When officers approached him as he was on the ground, he jumped up and charged at them, coughing on them, and yelling “now you have the corona, now you have the corona!”
Kuprowski was arrested, and taken to Amita Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was tested for COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, I can’t release his medical information,” Scipione said.
Kuprowski was later discharged and is now being held without bond in the Cook County Jail.