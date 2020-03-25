CHICAGO (CBS)– An Aurora business owner is trading in his tattoo gun for a sewing machine, to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Chris Baker of Ink 180 wants to give back to the hospital that saved his life last year after he got a serious infection. He and his family are hard at work making masks with artistic flair for the staff at Edward Hospital.
“We know that they’re facing a lot of stress right now, people in the medical field, and anything we can do to brighten that up, make them smile in the midst of stressful long days,” Baker said.
The Baker family hopes to make about 500 masks.
So far, they’re up to 160.