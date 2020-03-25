  • CBS 2On Air

Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Finally, a day to get outside! It’s going to be a sunny day with above average temperatures. However, it’s also a good day to practice social distancing.

Wednesday morning, there is a dense fog advisory in effect that will clear by 10 a.m.

 

Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Take advantage of a day outside while you can because rain is on the way.
There is a chance for rain on Thursday with light showers early early in the morning and then rain during the back half of the day.

Warmer temperatures continue throughout the rest of the week and into next week. There is a chance for storms on Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday. The start to next week will be warm and sunny.