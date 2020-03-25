CHICAGO (CBS)– Finally, a day to get outside! It’s going to be a sunny day with above average temperatures. However, it’s also a good day to practice social distancing.
Wednesday morning, there is a dense fog advisory in effect that will clear by 10 a.m.
Dense fog advisory through 10am! pic.twitter.com/YNTWEOTkTw
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 25, 2020
Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Take advantage of a day outside while you can because rain is on the way.
There is a chance for rain on Thursday with light showers early early in the morning and then rain during the back half of the day.
A look at your 7day planner pic.twitter.com/dUB3CVT2B9
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) March 25, 2020
Warmer temperatures continue throughout the rest of the week and into next week. There is a chance for storms on Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday. The start to next week will be warm and sunny.