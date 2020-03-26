CHICAGO (CBS) — As fears of rising unemployment mount, there are some companies, especially grocery store chains, that will be hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon plans hire 100,000 people to keep up with online orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. The company will also raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees, who work at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores.
Kroger is hiring workers in all areas of its grocery operation to help keep its stores stocked. The company is encouraging those in industries hit hard by COVID-19 to apply.
Jewel Osco has several openings in its stores right now. Cashiers, stockers and deli associates are needed for all shifts.
Work for us as long as you need. We are looking for cashiers, stockers and deli associates for all shifts! We WILL be flexible with any needs you have at home. Apply online here https://t.co/3JxEOPdsDN or stop by your nearest Jewel-Osco location today! pic.twitter.com/fydnc6thga
— Jewel-Osco (@jewelosco) March 16, 2020
Meijer is hiring additional seasonal team members in each of their stores to meet the demands of the business. The company also been reaching out to local businesses affected by closures to help place their staff in positions in our stores until their businesses can re-open.
Cosco says it to is looking for workers to help keep its inventory moving to meet customer demand.
Whole Foods is also looking for help. You can search by location here.