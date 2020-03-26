  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Indiana Coronavirus Cases, Indiana Coronavirus Deaths

CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana’s number of COVID-19 cases rose by 170 to a total of 645, and health officials said three more Hoosiers have died, bringing that total to 17.

In Northwest Indiana, Lake County now has 31 cases (up from 19 on Wednesday), Porter 5 cases and LaPorte 2 cases. State health officials say they have conducted a total of 4,651 COVID-19 tests. There have been no reported deaths in those three counties.

The Indianapolis area accounts for nearly half of the COVID-19 patients with 293.

The numbers also begin to show the spread across the state with more and more counties reporting people infected with the coronavirus.

The counties with the most cases are:

Marion (Indianapolis) 293

Hamilton 40

Johnson 36

Lake 31

Hendricks 21