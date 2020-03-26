CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt BVM – better known just as Sister Jean – because famous during the school’s Cinderella run during March Madness in 2018.
With this year’s tournament having been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Sister Jean sent a message of reassurance to fans Thursday.
“I need to mention that this is the strangest March Madness I have ever experienced. I know it’s the same for you, too,” Sister Jean said. “We would’ve been glued to our televisions, watching universities and colleges as they played to become the new NCAA champions.”
CBS 2 on Thursday caught up with Sister Jean, who turned 100 back in August. She is at her home and staying in isolation.
Sister Jean wanted to remind everyone to stay at home, follow the rules, and practice social distancing.
She also had one reminder.
“We need to pray for the people who are working for us,” Sister Jean said, “and I mean like the healthcare givers and the health care personnel, the pharmacists, the store workers who are working all the time. We need to pray for all of those people, because they’re making sacrifices for us.”
Sister Jean also wanted to remind everyone to think of something happy every day, and to stay hopeful.