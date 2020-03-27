CHICAGO (CBS)– A threat for severe weather is approaching.
Friday will be a rainy, cloudy day with temperatures around 50 degrees. Showers will linger through the day and storms will move in Friday night, potentially bringing hail.
By Saturday afternoon, CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said the storm threat will turn severe. She said this could include the risk of tornadoes, large hail and strong thunderstorm winds.
She said storms could start around 1 p.m. and linger until around 6 p.m.
Southern areas could see temperatures climb near the 70s while northern areas will see temperatures only in the 50s.