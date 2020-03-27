CHICAGO (CBS) — A Highland Park restaurant has come up with a delicious way to put a smile on the faces of those working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
Joey Morelli, owner of Max’s Deli, has been making and passing out hundreds of surgical masked cookies along with lunch and dinner to hospital workers in his area. He says stepping up to help his community was something he didn’t have to think twice about.
“If every local business person would simply take care of their backyard I feel like the world would be a lot better place right now,” Morelli said.
Cookies can also be purchased at the deli. Proceeds will go towards feeding those hardworking hospital employees.