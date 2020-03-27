CHICAGO (CBS) — The current statewide stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus applies to our roads, too.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina asked police and sheriff’s departments how they’re enforcing the order heading into the weekend.

With no backups on the Eisenhower, it was a far cry from the usual rush Friday afternoon as drivers heed the stay-at-home order. The order mandates essential travel only, like a trip to the grocery store, gas station or pharmacy or to care for a family member or go to an essential job.

Traveling to a friend’s house or gathering and other nonessential trips are not permitted.

So, what happens to people who choose to break the order?

Illinois State Police say they’re only pulling drivers over with probable cause — not to see where they are traveling from.

And while the goal is voluntary compliance, you can face criminal and civil penalty.

“The less contact you have, the better off you are,” said Chief of Public Safety Leo Schmitz with the Cook County Sheriff’s Police. “We have to do it. So let us do it.”

Schmitz said this is an order for a reason: Following it will save lives.

“If you’re not needed stay home because this is growing at a rate that we have to stop,” he said. “I believe that what we are doing is going to work, but staying at home is very important.”

CBS 2 checked in with Chicago Police, too. They say traffic stops are down 60%, but they’re focusing on enforcing the stay at home order through education and warnings.