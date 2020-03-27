CHICAGO (CBS)– The organization I Grow Chicago is focusing it’s efforts in Englewood.
The group is focused on families who have lost their jobs and live in poverty. Many do not have internet for their kids to continue school at home.
The Peace House is I Grow Chicago’s hub in Englewood where they put together care packages every day of this outbreak.
Over 60% of the 3,000 people people they serve do not have jobs. Many are hourly workers who have either lost their jobs or their hours have been cut because of this pandemic.
I Grow Chicago is doing daily door-stop deliveries to about 200 people in Englewood, mostly elderly people and families with children.
They’re also canvassing a five-block radius in Englewood right now to get information to people who do not have access to internet.
So how can you help?
The organization accepts donations online. There are also a drop off location for packaged foods, toiletries, cleaning supplies and much more. Details are also available on their website.