



— Getting groceries during a pandemic has suddenly become a risky business, and now, shoppers who go to the store on behalf of others are planning to walk off their jobs.

As CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli reported Sunday, there are more than 25,000 different grocery stores that InstaCart shoppers use to fill their clients’ wish lists, including Pete’s Fresh Market in Oak Park.

Instacart is a same-day grocery pickup and delivery service.

Its more than 100,000 so-called shoppers take electronic orders from clients and then deliver the bags of groceries to homes businesses and apartments all over America and Canada.

But now that work is suddenly hazardous.

Activist workers say they are risking their lives in order to do their jobs.

That is why a group calling itself the Gig Workers Collective is calling for a strike Monday.

They say shoppers are not given protective equipment and are not receiving adequate pay during the coronavirus crisis.

In a letter posted on Medium on Friday, Instacart workers, which the company calls shoppers, and activist organization Gig Workers Collective said that Instacart “has a well established history of exploiting its Shoppers” and that the mistreatment has “stooped to an all-time low.”

“Shoppers have had enough. Instacart has refused to act proactively in the interests of its Shoppers, customers, and public health, so we are forced to take matters into our own hands,” the letter says. “We will not continue to work under these conditions. We will not risk our safety, our health, or our lives for a company that fails to adequately protect us, fails to adequately pay us, and fails to provide us with accessible benefits should we become sick.”

Ryan Parthemore said he is aware of the increased risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely a risk to be going out and doing it, but at the same time, I can go out when it’s less brisk than when it’s too crowded,” Parthemore said.

Parthemore said he believes shoppers should be paid more during this time. But he also said he is not planning to go on strike on Monday.

In a statement emailed to CBS News, Instacart said their first priority is “the health and safety of our entire community — shoppers, customers, and employees.”

“Our goal is to offer a safe and flexible earnings opportunity to shoppers, while also proactively taking the appropriate precautionary measures to operate safely,” Instacart said. “We want to underscore that we absolutely respect the rights of shoppers to provide us feedback and voice their concerns. It’s a valuable way for us to continuously make improvements to the shopper experience and we’re committed to supporting this important community during this critical time.”

Gig Workers Collective did not respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

On Friday, Instacart announced new measures put in place for shoppers during the coronavirus crisis. Among other things, the company said it will provide up to 14 days of pay for any hourly employee or full-service shopper diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual mandatory isolation or quarantine. Shoppers, shift leads and site managers will be eligible for bonus payments and some shoppers will be able to earn “additional boosts on batches during certain times.”

In addition, Instacart introduced new safety measures, including no-contact alcohol deliveries.

The company said they have also been working on providing cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer to shoppers. Instacart said it developed its own hand sanitizer products manufactured from scratch that will be available through a company website in the coming weeks.

The only new measure that meets what workers have demanded, however, is the 14 days of paid sick leave.

Also just on Sunday, the company announced that it is raising its tip level to 15% and supplying shoppers with masks and gloves and hand sanitizer.

CBS News’ Li Cohen contributed to this report.