CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday broke up a large church gathering on the city’s Northwest Side for violating the Illinois stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shortly before 9 a.m., officers saw a large group inside a church in the 6200 block of North Pulaski Road, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.
The officers found about 40 to 60 people there with numerous elderly parishioners for what was reported to be a funeral service.
Officers also saw several people drinking from the same spiritual cup, Guglielmi said.
“Given the public health impacts and the current stay at home order, officers expedited the completion of the funeral service and dispersed patrons,” Gugliemi said in the statement. “No arrests were made or citations given.”