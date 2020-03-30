CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is helping feed Chicago nurses and doctors, working around the clock to fight COVID-19.
He sent hundreds of meals to healthcare workers at Lurie Children’s in Streeterville and Illinois Masonic in Lakeview.
Rizzo is also doing the same for some South Florida hospitals.
“We really appreciate all the donations that everyone has given us. I hope that everyone stays safe. We’ll get through this together,” Rizzo said.
And the Rizzo Family Foundation made sure to help support Chicago restaurants, who put the meals together. They included Carson’s Ribs, Piccolo Sogno, Tony’s Deli and Happy Camper.