



Evita Argentinian Steakhouse | Photo: Michael B./Yelp

Looking for a yummy Latin American meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Latin American restaurants around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Evita Argentinian Steakhouse

photo: michael b./yelp

Topping the list is Evita Argentinian Steakhouse. Located at 6112 N. Lincoln Ave. in Pulaski Park, the steakhouse, kosher and Argentine spot is the highest-rated high-end Latin American restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp. Look for poutine and ribs on the menu.

We turned there for an overview of Evita Argentinian Steakhouse.

“We wanted to bring you the best from our home country — its food and its people. Come try us for a true Argentinian experience,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

2. Tango Sur

Photo: Emily Y./Yelp

Next up is Lakeview’s Tango Sur, situated at 3763 N. Southport Ave. (between Waveland Avenue and Grace Street). With four stars out of 2,319 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, Latin American and Argentine spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. On the menu, look for items like empanadas and pasta.

Yelper Julia Z. wrote, “Great place to eat Argentinianian food! The best steaks, hands down.”

3. Carnivale

Fulton River District’s Carnivale, located at 702 W. Fulton Market, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy cocktail bar, Latin American and New American spot four stars out of 2,271 reviews. The menu features items like steaks, seafood and chicken.

In terms of signature items, “Since opening in 2005, Carnivale has established itself as one of the premier dining destinations in Chicago’s West Loop,” it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “Immerse yourself in the festive, eclectic and global atmosphere of Carnivale that is inspired by the cuisine and culture of Central America and our passion for travel, art and design. Each dish offers an exotic fusion of flavors from Central and South American countries including Argentina, Colombia and Brazil.”

4. Frontera Grill

Photo: Steve R./Yelp

Frontera Grill, a Mexican spot that offers desserts and more in the Near North, is another high-traffic, pricey go-to, with four stars out of 2,272 Yelp reviews. Head over to 445 N. Clark St. to see for yourself. The menu features build-your-own taco options.