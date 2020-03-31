



With the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in Illinois continuing to climb by the hundreds each day, Gov. JB Pritzker will extend his statewide “stay at home” order through the end of April, sources tell CBS 2.

Pritzker’s “stay at home” order has been in effect since the evening of March 21, requiring everyone in Illinois to stay indoors, except for essential trips to get groceries, medical supplies, to see a doctor, or for brief exercise outdoors. Those who do exercise outside have been told to stay six feet away from others, and avoid groups of 10 or more people. The order does not prohibit essential workers from going to their jobs.

The governor’s order originally was set to continue through April 7. Sources tell CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov the governor will announce he’s extending that order through the end of April during his daily COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon.

Confirmed and Breaking: Sources tell me Governor JB Pritzker is extending state Stay at Home order until the end of April. Announcement this afternoon. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/aZaNScfuQi — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) March 31, 2020

Mayor Lori Lightfoot last week hinted that an extension of the “stay at home” order was coming, telling reporters in a conference call she expected it ultimately would continue deep into April.

While Pritzker has said Illinoisans have been complying with his “stay at home” order for the most part, he and Lightfoot scolded the large groups of people seen gathering on the lakefront last week when temperatures climbed above 50, for flouting the mandate to avoid large gatherings.

On Thursday, a visibly angry Lightfoot closed the lakefront, the Chicago Riverwalk, and the 606 trail, warning people they would face potential fines, or even arrest, if they ignore orders to stay away and go home.

As of Monday afternoon, Illinois had 5,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 73 deaths. State and city leaders have said they don’t expect the number of cases to peak until sometime in April, and the mayor has said the city could see as many as 40,000 people hospitalized with acute coronavirus symptoms in the coming weeks.