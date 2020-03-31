CHICAGO (CBS)– Police shot a man they said was armed outside of a 7-Eleven in Skokie Monday night.
The incident took place on Oakton and Crawford around 11:15 p.m. Police said they got a call about a suspicious man inside a vehicle in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, they approached a man in dark-colored SUV. As they did, police said the man pulled out a semi-automatic handgun.
That’s when one of the officers fired a round at the armed man, hitting him in the stomach.
The armed man was taken to an area hospital and the officers involved walked away with minor injuries.
Investigators sayid they found the semi-automatic firearm at the scene. Both Skokie police and Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story.