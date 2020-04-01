  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Warmer temperatures are on the way and the sun is coming out.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will be climbing throughout the week. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the upper 50s and Saturday’s temperatures will be in the 60s.

The next chance for rainfall comes on Friday night into Saturday.