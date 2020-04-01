CHICAGO (CBS)– Warmer temperatures are on the way and the sun is coming out.
Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
More sunshine today. Temps up around 50°! pic.twitter.com/qps54oIkQu
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 1, 2020
Temperatures will be climbing throughout the week. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the upper 50s and Saturday’s temperatures will be in the 60s.
Forecast is bringing the milder weather in over the next week! pic.twitter.com/OTV6SQ0dmK
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) April 1, 2020
The next chance for rainfall comes on Friday night into Saturday.