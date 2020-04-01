CHICAGO (CBS)– How will you remember this moment in time, when we were all quarantined at home, together?
There’s a movement on social media, called “The Front Steps Project” that is documenting families outside their homes, while helping local food banks.
Jamilla Yipp is a local photographer who’s part of the national movement.
“I use my long lens, so iIm literally shooting from the curb while they are on their front porch,” Yipp said.
Instead of charging for a portrait, these photographers simply ask the families to make a donation to a local food bank.
Abbie Glenn is a busy mom, who’s usually chasing after her 6-year-old and 4-year-old. Now they’re all under one roof, and making a difference together. After her photo, she donated to Beyond Hunger, a food pantry in Oak Park.
If you’d like to see if there’s a photographer in your area who’s participating, the best way is to check out Facebook, or search the #frontstepsproject.