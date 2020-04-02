CHICAGO (CBS) — The Democratic National Convention, originally scheduled for July in Milwaukee, is pushed back to August because of the coronavirus.

In a news release from organizers with the Democratic National Convention Committee, CEO Joe Solmonese said in light of the current COVID-19 circumstances, it would be best to wait at least a month.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” Solmonese said. “During this critical time, when the scope of the pandemic and its impact remains unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of healthcare professionals and emergency responders.”

The convention will be held in Fiserv Forum.

“The city of Milwaukee welcomed our convention teams with open arms over a year ago when our convention planning first kicked off. We remain inspired by the people who live and work here, and we remain committed to hosting this historic moment in their hometown,” Solmonese added.

During the 2016 DNC convention, an estimated 50,000 people attended the event. That number is expected to be present in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the 2020 event.

“We couldn’t be more committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state, as it is at the center of so many of Trump’s broken promises,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez. “Ultimately, the health and safety of our convention attendees and the people of Milwaukee is our top priority. The Democratic Party is ready to defeat Donald Trump, the American people are ready to elect a Democratic president, and I have absolute confidence that our team is ready to deliver a successful convention for our nominee.”

The Republican National Convention is set for Charlotte, North Carolina, and will also be held in August.