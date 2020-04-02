CHICAGO (CBS)– Hospitals all across the country are limiting visitation to prevent the spread of COVID-19. One app used by Northwestern’s Prentice Women’s Hospital is giving new parents peace of mind.
Smart NICU-2-Home allows parents to make virtual visits to their baby. The app sends updates throughout the day, with information like vital signs, weight, medication and who’s taking care of the baby.
The app even breaks down medical terms specific to the child’s condition and offers emotional support and stress-relieving techniques.
The app was created a few years ago, but was still in the research phase. Because of the pandemic, the app was rolled out early.
The project’s initial funding came from a grant from the non-profit, “Friends of Prentice.”
In addition to Prentice Women’s Hospital, the app is set to expand to NICU’s at Central DuPage Hospital, Northwest Community Healthcare and Rush University Medical Center.