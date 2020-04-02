By Samah Assad
CHICAGO (CBS)– There were 178,133 unemployment claims filed during the week of March 23 in the state of Illinois, according to the U.S Department of Labor’s weekly claims report released Thursday morning.
In the report, the U.S. Department of Labor said these are advanced estimates. The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) will release final estimates later Thursday.
The claims filed in Illinois are among a record 6.6 million claims filed last week in the U.S. The Department of Labor’s report referenced layoffs in Illinois including in the accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance and manufacturing industries.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 114,663 unemployment claims in Illinois for the week of March 16, up more than 10 times for the week prior, when there were 10,870 jobless claims in the state.
Illinois unemployment claims began to rise dramatically after the governor ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down dine-in service starting March 16. From March 16 through March 18, Illinois received more than 64,000 claims for unemployment benefits. That number for March 17 and 18 was 41,000. In the same two days in 2019, the state reported 4,445 claims.
Two weeks ago, Illinois was among the states with the highest insured unemployment rates.
IDES told CBS 2, for the claims that were filed the week of March 17, the last time Illinois had that many new jobless claims in a single week was Jan. 9, 1982.
On March 20, CBS 2 reported that as claims continue to surge, Illinois processing systems are stressed. Some Illinois residents said it was difficult to get a live person on the phone or found the lines were busy.