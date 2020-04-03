CHICAGO (CBS) — With the total number of cases of novel coronavirus in Illinois surging to nearly 9,000 on Friday, Gov. JB Pritzker urged anyone going outside to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“There’s a reason that we were raised to cover your mouth or use your elbow when you cough or sneeze. It’s a simple gesture to reduce the number of germs that you spread to those around you,” he said as he and Mayor Lori Lightfoot toured the McCormick Place alternate treatment site on Friday. “Blocking that by wearing a mask in public seems like a commonsense way to do what’s right for everyone around you.”
The governor said people can wear homemade fabric masks if they cannot find manufactured medical masks.
“Really just something to cover your nose and mouth out of courtesy to those around you in case you’re one of those who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic and could be spreading the virus. Wearing a mask is just one more way that we can help take care of one another in our state,” he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said there have been 1,209 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, including 53 more deaths. The state has now had a total of 8,904 coronavirus cases, including 210 deaths, in 64 counties.
This is a developing story…