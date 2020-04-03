CHICAGO (CBS)– COVID-19 testing continues now on Chicago’s South Side.
Roseland Community Hospital is the first “safety net” testing site for people living in that part of the city. This means officials will test patients even if they do not have insurance.
There is a mobile testing site set up on West 111th Street in Roseland. Cars were seen lining up at dawn, hours before the drive-thru location opened Friday morning.
If you have symptoms and need to be tested, prepare for the possibility of long lines and spending several hours in the car.