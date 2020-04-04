ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Police shut down a stretch of Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights Saturday afternoon due to an unspecified situation.
Police in the northwest suburb said Arlington Heights Road was closed between Rand and Dundee roads until further notice.
“Residents can expect increased police presence in the area and police are requesting residents to stay clear,” police said.
SWAT teams and a police command center were set up near Arlington Heights and Rand roads.
Police could not immediately provide further information.