CHICAGO (CBS) — Staffers have tested positive for coronavirus at two Chicago Target stores, the company announced Sunday.
Target said a team member tested positive at the South Loop store, 1154 S. Clark St., and the Near North store, 2656 N. Elston Ave.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and guests, and we’re taking a number of steps to move forward,” Target spokeswoman Danielle Schumann said in a statement.
The staff members who tested positive are in quarantine and following health department guidelines, and will be paid while on leave, Target said.
The stores have also been deep-cleaned and sanitized, and store teams have been notified and provided with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.