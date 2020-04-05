  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMACM Presents: Our Country
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 10pm
    11:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:RealTime Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Warmer days are ahead – it’s going to feel like spring for a few days.

But spring also means showers and storms.

On Sunday night, look for partly cloudy conditions and a low of 38.

Tomorrow's Planner: 04.05.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Monday, it will be partly cloudy early. Showers arrive in the late afternoon or evening, with a few embedded rumbles of thunder.

The high is 61.

The rollercoaster of temperatures reaches the peak on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Showers and storms are expected, with a chance of stronger storms to our south.

Severe Weather Outlook: 04.05.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures drop dramatically by the week’s end as cooler air returns.

7-Day: 04.05.20

(Credit: CBS 2)