CHICAGO (CBS) — Warmer days are ahead – it’s going to feel like spring for a few days.
But spring also means showers and storms.
On Sunday night, look for partly cloudy conditions and a low of 38.
On Monday, it will be partly cloudy early. Showers arrive in the late afternoon or evening, with a few embedded rumbles of thunder.
The high is 61.
The rollercoaster of temperatures reaches the peak on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Showers and storms are expected, with a chance of stronger storms to our south.
Temperatures drop dramatically by the week’s end as cooler air returns.