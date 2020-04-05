MINOOKA, Ill. (CBS) — Hardware and safety supply manufacturer Grainger has had three separate cases of COVID-19 in the last week at its plant in Minooka, the company said Sunday.
The plant will be temporarily closed until Monday night, and an enhanced cleaning will be undertaken.
Grainger said by providing hardware, safety, personal protective equipment, and other maintenance, repair, and operations products, it is an essential business for a variety of different agencies – including government, hospitals, and first responders, among others.
The company has augmented cleaning procedures, instituted social distancing rules, and followed guidelines from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company has also put into place a premium pay program with additional health benefits such as pandemic pay.