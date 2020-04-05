CHICAGO (CBS) — Lurie Children’s Hospital announced this weekend that it is loaning several ventilators for adults who are battling COVID-19.
“Our ventilators are off to help save grown-ups,” the hospital said in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Illinois Department of Public Health data showed as of Friday, there were 1,327 available ventilators in the state, while 1,320 were in use.
Earlier Sunday, Gov. JB Pritzker spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper about a claim made by Vice President Mike Pence, who said the state of Illinois would only need a certain number of ventilators during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I pray to God that’s true. But right now it doesn’t look like that will be true,” Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “The President does not understand the word federal. If they had started in February building ventilators, getting ready for this pandemic, we would not have the problems we have today and frankly, very many fewer people would die.”