CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban woman has endured the heartache of losing a loved one to COVID-19.

She shared her story with CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot.

Londa Claybon is dealing with the reality that her mother, Carrie Claybon, died from COVID-19. The 83-year-old had been at the Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center for diabetes complications.

“I miss my mom so much. I wish that this was a nightmare and that I would wake up. But I know in my heart, it is not,” Claybon said.

A center spokesperson said seven residents have died from COVID-19. Another 10 have tested positive.

“She was only supposed to be there for 30 days, just to get her strength back up to walk again,” Londa Claybon said.

On March 22, Carrie developed a 102 fever at the center. She was sent to a hospital and diagnosed with the virus. Eight days later, Carrie Claybon, passed away.

“This is the hardest thing my family and I have ever had to deal with,” Londa said. “We didn’t even get to spend time with her.”

When asked if it was one of the hardest things because of the fear that she could catch it, Londa said yes.

“And even after she passed, we wanted to go to view her body at the hospital and they said we could not,” Londa lamented.

“She was my best friend. I took her everywhere. I did everything with her. She was my best friend.”

Londa said she has a message for everyone watching.

She said if you care about your family and yourself, take social distancing seriously.