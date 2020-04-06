CHICAGO (CBS) — There are two chances for storms coming – first Monday night, and then on Tuesday late in the day into the night.
A warm front is lifting northward, heading our way from central Illinois. Shower chances increase Monday evening with isolated thunderstorms.
There are better chances for thunder after midnight. This first round tapers off with sunrise.
We spend Tuesday in the windy/warm sector of the system. Highs will be about 10 degrees warmer than Monday with the gusty southwest flow.
Storm chances on Tuesday would be best along the main cold front as it gets closer, especially around sunset. But there will be warm air aloft “capping” the atmosphere.
If this cap holds, storms could not blossom high into the sky. If the cap breaks, then stronger storms could form along the cold front.
The Storm Prediction Center is keeping the “slight” risk for severe storms well to our south.
On Monday night, look for a low of 53. On Tuesday, look for a high of 75 with windy and warm conditions before the evening storm chance.
On Wednesday, expect scattered showers and a high of 65.