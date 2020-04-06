BMW Championship At Olympia Fields RescheduledThe BMW Championship, the second round of the FedExCup Playoffs, moves back one week in August on the PGA Tour calendar.

WrestleMania 36 Delivers; Drew McIntyre Captures WWE ChampionshipThis year's WrestleMania, staged without a live audience, saw 10 titles defended with five changing hands over two nights that WWE fans won't soon forget.

The Chicago Steel Are Champions Even Without PlayoffsThe Chicago Steel had their historic season in the United States Hockey League cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, but they have been named regular season champs.

'It's Like A Modern Day Sparta, They Train These Kids Up To Be Fighters': Alzo Slade On Showtime's 'Vice' & Wrestling In RussiaThe VICE correspondent explains why Russia has become a hot bed for top flight wrestlers and mixed martial artists.

'This Year’s WrestleMania Most Important Of All-Time,' Says WWE Superstar Kofi KingstonWWE Superstar Kofi Kingston talks about competing in WrestleMania 36, which coronavirus forced to be pre-recorded without a live audience.

'There Simply May Not Be Enough Time' For NBA, NHL Seasons To Restart Amid Coronavirus Fears, Warns Sports EconomistWith the coronavirus pandemic continuing to worsen in the United States, the timeline may be disappearing for leagues looking to start back up again.