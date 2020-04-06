CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been adamant that people stay home and socially distance for weeks.

But a social media post from the woman who cut the mayor’s hair this weekend has some wondering if Lightfoot is saying one thing and doing another.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the stylist in the post, Cashmere Neal, thanked the mayor for allowing her to cut her hair on Sunday. And in the photo, the two are standing inches apart without masks.

Mayor Lightfoot on Monday was asked about the photo, whether it is acceptable social distancing, and any concerns that it might be a matter of, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

“We are trying to do the best that we can under difficult circumstances. I am practicing social distancing. The woman who cut my hair had a mask and gloves on,” Lightfoot said. “So we’re, I’m practicing what I’m preaching and making sure. I don’t typically take pictures these days. But we are trying to do everything we can to emphasize the messages around social distancing, washing your hands, stay at home. But as an elected official and the public face of the city, I need to make sure that I am out there and visible.”

The city’s Public Health Director, Dr. Allison Arwady, has said transmission risks are highest if people stand within six feet of each other, especially for more than 10 minutes.

Hairstylists and barbers are not on the state’s list of essential businesses and are expected to be closed.

Others have also reached out to us about concerns that the mayor is not always social distancing at other public events.

She was asked about that – other instances – but defended her social distancing actions and said she takes it seriously, as everyone should.