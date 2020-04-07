CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot, and one was killed, in Auburn Gresham Tuesday night.
A small child was among those wounded.
The shooting happened near 86th Street and Damen Avenue around 7:35 p.m., police said.
Four victims were on a porch when they someone in a black sedan headed north on Damen Avenue opened fire, police said.
A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A 22-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his right leg and was reported in good condition at the same hospital, police said.
A 24-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds in each arm and was in good condition at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said.
A 5-year-old girl was shot once in the left foot and was in good condition at Little Company of Mary, police said.
Some of the victims found their own way to the hospital, CBS 2 has learned.
As of late Tuesday, no one was in custody and Area South detectives were investigating.