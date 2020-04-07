CHICAGO (CBS)– Everyone is keeping a close eye on their health, and while we’re all watching for COVID-19, spring is also bringing allergies.
Due to the mild winter, allergies could be even worse this year. The problem issue is some allergies symptoms can look like COVID-19 symptoms.
CBS 2 spoke to an allergist, to figure out what we should all be on the lookout for.
Sneezing can be a symptom of either, but sneezing multiple times in a row, is likely allergies.
Dr. John Latall said itchy eyes, itchy nose and congestion are likely just allergies. Keep in mind, you can have allergies and COVID at the same time.
So, keep an eye on your temperature.
“With COVID, you’re going to have more of a tendency to have a fever which you would not see with allergies and asthma and you almost might have what’s called anosmia which is a sudden onset of the inability to taste or smell,” Latall said.
Another isue to keep in mind is pet allergies. A lot of people are adopting and fostering pets and there are a lot of dog walkers out right now.
Introducing new pets into your life could also mean introducing new allergies you’re not used to.